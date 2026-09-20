Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s military said on Sunday that it shot down an advanced Orbiter reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the army’s public relations office said air defense systems intercepted and destroyed the drone at 6:30 p.m. local time.

No details were immediately provided on the drone’s origin, operator or mission.

Iran has reported shooting down several “hostile” drones over and around the strategic waterway in recent days amid continuing tensions with the United States.