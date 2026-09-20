Shafaq News- Madrid

Atletico Madrid beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1 in a heated LaLiga derby on Sunday, moving above their city rivals into second place.

The match turned after Real defender Dean Huijsen was sent off early in the second half for fouling Giuliano Simeone inside the penalty area. Alejandro Grimaldo converted the resulting penalty to give Atletico the lead.

Jonathan David doubled the advantage in the 59th minute, finishing a move started down the right by Simeone as Atletico took control against Real’s reduced side.

Antonio Rüdiger pulled one back with an 89th-minute header, but Jose Mourinho’s team could not find an equalizer.

The victory lifted Atletico to 16 points, one ahead of Real Madrid and five behind leaders Barcelona.

The derby was tense throughout, with several confrontations and bookings before Huijsen’s dismissal changed the contest decisively.

Atletico have now won three consecutive league matches after earlier victories over Real Sociedad and Osasuna, while Real suffered their second LaLiga defeat of the season.