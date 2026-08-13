Mourinho could look within Real Madrid after Rodri snub

Shafaq News- Madrid

Real Madrid’s failed pursuit of Rodri has intensified debate over an internal midfield solution, with Spanish football figures pointing to Bernardo Silva as a possible deeper option under Jose Mourinho.

Rodri rejected Madrid after around two weeks of negotiations and chose Barcelona, Cadena SER reported, although the Catalan club must still reach an agreement with Manchester City.

Speaking on SER Deportivos, Tomás Roncero identified Bernardo Silva as a possible partner for Aurelien Tchouameni in a deeper midfield role, while Antonio Romero argued that Mourinho has previously built winning sides without relying on a conventional controlling midfielder.

Former Real Madrid players Alvaro Benito and Rafa Alkorta have also praised Bernardo’s tactical intelligence, creativity and defensive work, although Alkorta explained that the Portuguese would need support if asked to carry both creative and defensive responsibilities.

Mourinho has already tested Bernardo deeper in preseason, introducing him into the double pivot alongside Eduardo Camavinga during Madrid’s 1-0 Teresa Herrera win over Deportivo La Coruña.

In the 2011 Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, and during his first stint at Real Madrid, Mourinho moved centre-back Pepe into midfield alongside Xabi Alonso and Sami Khedira, with Madrid winning 1-0 after extra time.

Cadena SER reported that Madrid remain open to signing another midfielder if a suitable opportunity emerges before the transfer window closes, while no decision has been announced to permanently use Bernardo in the deeper role.