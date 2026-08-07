Real Madrid sign Yan Diomande until 2033

Shafaq News- Madrid

Real Madrid signed Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig on Thursday on a seven-year contract running until June 30, 2033, without disclosing the transfer fee.

Diomande joined Leipzig from Leganes in 2025 and delivered 13 goals and 10 assists in 36 matches across all competitions during his only season in Germany.

The 19-year-old scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances, helping Leipzig finish third and qualify for the Champions League before being named the league’s 2025/26 Rookie of the Season.

He also represented Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup, becoming the first teenager to appear for the country at the tournament.