Shafaq News- Nineveh

Civil defense teams launched a rescue operation on Thursday after a child fell into a water well in Al-Manaiya village, in Rabia subdistrict west of Mosul, a source in Nineveh’s Civil Defense Directorate told Shafaq News.

The source said rescue crews cordoned off the site and began a complex operation to reach and retrieve the child from the bottom of the well, which is about 100 meters deep and contains water.

Based on initial information and the difficult conditions inside the well, the source said the child was feared dead. Specialized rescue teams were continuing their efforts, however, in hopes of retrieving the child as quickly as possible.