Shafaq News- Erbil

The US-led coalition’s withdrawal from Iraq has raised concerns in the Kurdistan Region over renewed drone and missile attacks and remaining gaps in air defense, Middle East Eye reported, citing Kurdish officials, residents, and security experts.

According to the report, the coalition ended its more than decade-long mission on Wednesday after withdrawing its final contingent of roughly 1,500 troops from Erbil Air Base. Iranian drones struck a camp belonging to an Iranian Kurdish opposition party in Koya shortly before the pullout and targeted the area again two days later. The Peshmerga Ministry said the Kurdistan Region has faced more than 1,000 drone and ballistic missile attacks since the Iran-US war began in February.

Read more: Kurdistan Region faces air-defense gap as US troops leave Iraq

Middle East Eye said Kurdish officials questioned whether Iraqi forces currently possess sufficient air-defense, intelligence, and counter-drone capabilities to address the threats. Peshmerga Ministry Secretary-General Bakhtiar Mohammed Sadiq called for continued support, including weapons, ammunition, training, intelligence, air support, and counter-drone capabilities, while KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani warned that withdrawing without an adequate defense system left the Region vulnerable. Baghdad, however, maintains that Iraqi forces can operate independently, with Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi saying Iraq will assume full responsibility for its security and stability.

The report also cited concerns that hostile actors could exploit a security vacuum after the coalition’s departure. Middle East Eye said Iranian Kurdish opposition figures who argued that the withdrawal would not necessarily end Iranian attacks, since previous strikes also targeted Kurdish opposition groups, energy infrastructure, and Kurdish institutions rather than only US military sites.

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