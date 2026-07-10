Germany to scale back military presence in Erbil

Shafaq News- Berlin

Berlin plans to withdraw its troops from Erbil and close its military camp near the city's airport by the end of September, based on a briefing presented to the German parliament's Defense Committee, German Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

The Defense Ministry told lawmakers that the accelerated withdrawal was necessary because the planned US drawdown from the site, also due to be completed in September, would leave military personnel exposed without US Patriot air defense systems, according to Der Spiegel.

Around 30 German soldiers are currently stationed at the camp on the outskirts of Erbil International Airport. German troops have been deployed in Erbil for years as part of Berlin's contribution to the Global Coalition against ISIS, providing training, advisory support, and assistance to the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces.

Read more: Iraq after the Global Coalition: Between sovereignty and strategic risk

In March, Italy temporarily withdrew troops from its base in Erbil after a missile strike caused no casualties. Earlier, Ashab al-Kahf, a pro-Iran Iraqi armed group, targeted a French base shared with Peshmerga in Makhmour, killing a French soldier.

Read more: US bases and unresolved political questions