Iran doesn’t control Hormuz, says US military

Shafaq News- Washington

Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz and the waterway remains open to maritime traffic, the US military stated on Friday, adding that it is working to ensure freedom of navigation.

In press remarks, Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for US Central Command (CENTCOM), accused Iran of "violating the ceasefire and firing on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz," noting that "there is no justification for Iran's attacks on commercial ships."

He added that US operations had reduced Iran's ability to project violence beyond its borders, but Tehran still retained some drone and missile capabilities. “US forces remained prepared for any decisions related to Iran.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Washington had informed Tehran that the ceasefire was "over."

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz remained high, urging sailors to exercise maximum caution and remain aware of potential mine hazards while transiting the area.