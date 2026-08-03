Patriot withdrawal from Erbil remains unconfirmed

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) declined on Monday to confirm or deny reports that Patriot air defense systems had been withdrawn from Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region, citing operational security and the protection of sensitive military information.

A CENTCOM official, speaking to Shafaq News on condition of anonymity, said the command routinely adjusts the deployment of US forces and military assets to support operational requirements.

Last week, Al-Monitor reported that the US military had removed all Patriot systems from its base in Erbil while retaining other air protection assets as part of the Washington-Baghdad agreement to complete the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq by September 30, 2026.

Read more: Iraq's September deadline undercuts armed factions' case for weapons

The Kurdistan Region has faced repeated drone and missile attacks since the outbreak of the US-Iran war in February. Between February 28 and April 20, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) recorded 809 attacks that killed 20 civilians and wounded 123, with Erbil accounting for 477 incidents. More recently, US-led Coalition air defenses intercepted multiple explosive-laden drones over Erbil on July 15 and 17, targeting areas near the US Consulate and Erbil Air Base.

Read more: Who is striking Iraqi Kurdistan? New drones deepen an unanswered question

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.