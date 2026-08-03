Netanyahu admits differences with Trump over Hamas deal

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday acknowledged disagreements with US President Donald Trump over the recent agreement with Hamas.

Netanyahu said Hamas must be fully disarmed and the Gaza Strip demilitarized before reconstruction can begin, defending proposals “allowing Gaza residents to leave the enclave voluntarily.”

Last week, Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Gaza agreed to a draft framework that would gradually place weapons under Palestinian control in exchange for a phased Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction, and broader political arrangements for the enclave.

Read more: “Voluntary” or Forced? Inside the renewed push to relocate Palestinians