Hamas and Islamic Jihad dismiss US-Israeli proposal

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Monday, Palestinian factions rejected the ceasefire proposal announced by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, denounced the US-Israeli initiative as a recipe for continued aggression against the Palestinian people, adding, “We consider the announcement a prescription to ignite the region.”

The Director-General of Gaza’s Government Media Office, Ismail al-Thawabta, described it as an attempt to impose a new guardianship that legitimizes the occupation, stressing that the only path to ending the war was halting Israeli military operations, lifting the blockade, and guaranteeing Palestinians’ rights to freedom, independence, and self-determination.

In a joint statement, the Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt welcomed “US commitments to alleviating humanitarian suffering in Gaza,” reaffirming their backing for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt welcome US President’s sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/TaBIDF8ysW — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) September 29, 2025

Earlier, Trump unveiled the proposal in a joint press conference with Netanyahu, presenting it as a step toward “lasting peace” in the Middle East. The plan calls for Hamas to disarm and Israeli forces to gradually withdraw from Gaza under the supervision of a new international body.