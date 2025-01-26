Jordan rejects Trump proposal to relocate Gaza residents

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, announced his country's rejection of a proposal by US President Donald Trump to relocate residents of Gaza to Jordan and Egypt.

At a joint press conference with Sigrid Kaag, the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Safadi stated, “The solution to the Palestinian issue lies in Palestine. Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians.”

Safadi underscored his country’s “unwavering” support for the Palestinians “to remain on their land and reject forced displacement.”

Emphasizing Jordan's readiness to collaborate with the new US administration, he noted that while Trump expressed a desire for regional peace, true stability requires a peace that is embraced by the people and upholds the Palestinian right to freedom, dignity, and sovereignty on their land.

On Saturday, Trump told reporters, “I’d like Egypt to take people, and I’d like Jordan to take people,” adding, “You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, we just clean out that whole thing.”

Trump also suggested, “I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations, and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change,” noting that the relocation of Gaza residents could be “temporary or long-term.”

Earlier, Human rights organizations have raised alarms over a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where nearly all of the 2.3 million residents have been displaced. Gaza’s health ministry reports over 47,300 fatalities due to Israel’s military campaign, which has faced allegations of genocide—claims Israel denies.