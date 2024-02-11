Jordan’s King Abdullah takes part in Gaza aid airdrop

Shafaq News/ Jordan’s King Abdullah participated in an air drop of humanitarian aid to Gaza, state-owned Al Mamlaka broadcaster says.

A video showed the monarch in military gear on board a plane in the latest mission by the Jordanian air force to drop urgent medical supplies to field hospitals it runs in the war-torn enclave. According to official media, the latest airdrop was on Feb. 6.

The kingdom, which has been among Arab neighbors pushing Israel to allow more aid into Gaza, is the only country that airdrops aid to the enclave, channeling it through these two medical facilities.

It has conducted 11 air drops, with at least two conducted with the French and Dutch air forces, to deliver medical aid.

The king, who has been vocal in calling for an end to Israel’s military campaign, left on Thursday on a tour of major Western capitals and is due to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on Feb 12. to lobby for an immediate ceasefire.