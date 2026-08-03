Trump: Iran talks ongoing, Hormuz reopening by tomorrow

Shafaq News- Washington

Talks with Iran are continuing, and Tehran has not denied this, US President Donald Trump stated on Monday, adding that there is a dispute with Iran and “things are going very well."

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the US is currently talking to the Iranians in response to their request. “This is their last chance to reach a good document," he stressed, noting that discussions are underway to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump vowed that the next phase would involve stripping Iran of any nuclear capabilities, affirming that he has never changed his position on that point. He also pointed out that Iranian officials sometimes deny holding talks even as they spend long hours negotiating.

Earlier in the day, the US President said Iran faces a choice between reaching an agreement or total surrender.