Shafaq News- Baghdad

German airline Eurowings will begin direct flights to Baghdad from Berlin and Dusseldorf on Dec. 10, operating two flights a week from each city, the company said.

The Baghdad route is part of an expanded winter 2026/27 schedule for the Middle East. Eurowings, the low-cost arm of Germany's Lufthansa Group, already flies to Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, from Berlin, Dusseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Hamburg, Hanover and Stuttgart.

Across the wider region, the airline will operate 14 weekly flights to Dubai, from Berlin, Stuttgart and Cologne/Bonn, and seven weekly flights to Jeddah, from the same three cities. It will also run three weekly flights from Dusseldorf to Tel Aviv and two from Stuttgart to Amman. Beirut will be linked with Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Stockholm, Prague and Salzburg.