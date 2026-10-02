Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Non-oil revenue in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja and the Raparin and Garmiyan administrations of Iraq's Kurdistan Region topped 7 billion Iraqi dinars (about $5.5 million) in the week ending Friday.

According to Shafafiat, a transparency platform run under the office of Kurdistan Region Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, collections from September 26 to October 2 reached 7,183,513,000 dinars, with 86% paid in cash and the remaining 14% by check.