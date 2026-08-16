Iraq offers condolences to Colombia after deadly earthquake

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Colombia on Sunday following an earthquake that struck several regions of the South American country.

Iraq said it was ready to assist Colombia in dealing with the aftermath of the disaster.

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia on August 10, the strongest to hit the country in a decade, according to the Colombian Geological Service. Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said at least 281 people had been killed, 3,971 injured, and 379 remained missing, with more than 12,000 homes destroyed.