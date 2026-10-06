Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Tuesday denied reports that Saudi-backed government forces had advanced into areas under their control, claiming they had inflicted more than 200 casualties on opposing forces in recent fighting.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group remained in control of its battlefield positions and dismissed reports of government advances as “imaginary victories.”

القوات المسلحة تحكم سيطرتها على كل مكتسباتها الميدانية وما يروج له العدو هي بطولات وهمية لإرضاء أسياده، كما هي أساليبه الخبيثة التي يعيها أبناء شعبنا سواء في الساحل الغربي أو غيره. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 6, 2026

According to Saree, Houthi forces carried out dozens of strikes against Saudi-backed forces east of Al-Jawf province, causing heavy casualties and destroying several vehicles.

Similar attacks targeted reinforcements east of Raghwan in Marib province, resulting in additional deaths and injuries and the destruction of military vehicles.

Saree put the number of opposing fighters killed or wounded at more than 200 following strikes on movements around Ras Al-Ara and Al-Suqiya over the previous several hours.

تؤكد القوات المسلحة مصرع وإصابة أكثر من 200 من تحشيدات العدو السعودي خلال الساعات الماضية وذلك بعشرات الضربات التي نفذتها قواتنا على تحركاتهم في رأس العارة والسقيا. الخسائر في أوساط تحشيدات العدو السعودي لم يسبق لها مثيل خلال كل المواجهات السابقة في الأفراد والآليات. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 6, 2026

Houthi forces were also pursuing opposing troops in remaining districts of Taiz province, amid what Saree described as confusion and withdrawals among their ranks.

The statement came in response to claims by Yemen’s internationally recognized government that its Saudi-backed forces made rapid gains on Monday along the coast overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and up to the city of Mokha, pushing the Houthis from most of the territory they had seized last month.