Lebanese Army Commander: We will liberate our occupied lands

Lebanese Army Commander: We will liberate our occupied lands
2026-04-21T16:46:32+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon will liberate “every inch” of its territory still under Israeli occupation, Lebanese Army Commander Rodolphe Haikal stated on Tuesday, stressing that internal stability is the strongest weapon to protect Lebanon from ongoing dangers.

During an inspection tour of Lebanese army forces in the northern city of Tripoli, Haikal warned that “any attempt to undermine the military institution or question its role serves the objectives of occupation and fuels internal strife.”

Earlier, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri warned that Israeli forces occupying lands in southern Lebanon could face resistance if they do not withdraw. “We will break the yellow line made by Israeli occupation,” Berri vowed in press remarks. Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, after a meeting with Berri, said Lebanon “cannot go beyond a return to the 1949 truce agreement with Israel.”

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that the death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has risen to 2,454.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said it had killed some “militants” accused of violating ceasefire understandings in Lebanon, without providing further details.

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