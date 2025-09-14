After Jordan court ruling: Iraq to recover +$230K

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s Integrity Commission confirmed that Jordan has agreed to return illegally transferred funds to the state treasury.

According to the commission, the money had been seized by a fugitive former head of the Iraqi Securities and Documents Exchange Authority under the Ministry of Finance. Jordanian authorities, it explained, acted on Iraq’s diplomatic request to freeze the convict’s assets. The official had been sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Central Criminal Court and ordered to repay about 332 million Iraqi dinars (about $232K).

With that ruling, Jordanian authorities have now approved the recovery of the frozen assets and begun procedures to transfer the funds back to Iraq under Jordanian law.

In 2024, Iraq and Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation in combating corruption. The agreement covers fund recovery, training, and expert exchange.