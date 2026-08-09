Rwanga Foundation distributes 500+ gifts to children

Shafaq News- Diyala

The Rwanga Foundation distributed 511 gifts to children attending a Quran learning and recitation course in Khanaqin district, the organization said.

The initiative, organized by the foundation’s Garmian Office, aims to encourage reading among children and young people and deepen their understanding of the Quran’s teachings.

دەزگای روانگە لە قەزای خانەقین دیاری پێشکەشی منداڵانی قورئان‌خوێن کرد.لە چوارچێوەی بەرپرسیارێتی كۆمەڵایەتی و پەروەردەیی، و بە مەبەستی پشتگیریکردنی فێرخوازان، نووسینگەی گەرمیانی دەزگای روانگە (511) دیاریی پێشکەش بەو منداڵانە کرد کە بەشداربوون لە خولێکی فێربوون و خوێندنی قورئانی… pic.twitter.com/nf4EJrPEO2 — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) August 9, 2026

Rwanga, which means “vision,” is an Erbil-based non-governmental organization established in 2013. It works across Iraq in education, youth, environmental initiatives, and support for vulnerable groups, reaching more than three million people through humanitarian and community-development programs.