Rwanga Foundation distributes 500+ gifts to children

Rwanga Foundation distributes 500+ gifts to children
2026-08-09T18:26:17+00:00

Shafaq News- Diyala

The Rwanga Foundation distributed 511 gifts to children attending a Quran learning and recitation course in Khanaqin district, the organization said.

The initiative, organized by the foundation’s Garmian Office, aims to encourage reading among children and young people and deepen their understanding of the Quran’s teachings.

Rwanga, which means “vision,” is an Erbil-based non-governmental organization established in 2013. It works across Iraq in education, youth, environmental initiatives, and support for vulnerable groups, reaching more than three million people through humanitarian and community-development programs.

Rwanga Foundation distributes 500+ gifts to children
Rwanga Foundation distributes 500+ gifts to children
Rwanga Foundation distributes 500+ gifts to children
Rwanga Foundation distributes 500+ gifts to children
Rwanga Foundation distributes 500+ gifts to children
Rwanga Foundation distributes 500+ gifts to children
Rwanga Foundation distributes 500+ gifts to children
Rwanga Foundation distributes 500+ gifts to children
Rwanga Foundation distributes 500+ gifts to children
Rwanga Foundation distributes 500+ gifts to children

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