CF delay keeps Iraq without government, says MP

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Coordination Framework is delaying Iraq’s government formation, MP Mohammed al-Baldawi of the Sadiqoun bloc said on Wednesday, adding that caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani remains the leading candidate.

Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News that political leaders should not link the formation process to the end of the regional war, stressing the need to form a government capable of protecting Iraq’s security and sovereignty.

He said the delay serves no one and harms Iraq’s political forces, urging leaders to adopt a unified national position. He held the Coordination Framework (CF) responsible for the slowdown.

“Political blocs have resolved most obstacles and now need to elect a president and assign a prime minister-designate,” he said, noting continued objections to Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition.

A source within CF earlier told Shafaq News that alliance leaders decided to delay selecting their nominee until the regional conflict subsides, referring to tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The Framework nominated al-Maliki on Jan. 24, but political disputes over electing a president continue to block the process. Iraq’s constitution requires parliament to elect a president before assigning the prime minister-designate.

Some Sunni factions and rival Shiite groups oppose al-Maliki’s return, while the US administration under Donald Trump has warned it may cut aid to Iraq if he takes office.

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