US dollar rate steady in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed steady in Iraq on Thursday, hovering around 150,400 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,650 dinars per 100 dollars, same price recorded this morning.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 151,000 dinars and bought it at 150,000 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,800 dinars and buying prices at 150,700 dinars.