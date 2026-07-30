Iraq reshuffles senior army and defense commanders

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has carried out a series of administrative and military changes affecting several senior command posts in the Ministry of Defense and the army, an informed source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Major General Ali Abbas Munshid al-Lami was assigned as director of military training at the ministry. Major General Sadiq Raysan was named deputy commander of Maysan Operations, the army command responsible for Maysan province in southeastern Iraq. Major General Ahmed al-Shammari was also appointed commander of the army's 8th Division.

The Iraqi Army chief of staff, General Abdul Amir Yarallah, issued an order assigning Major General Arkan Jamil al-Mayahi to command the 16th Division.

Al-Zaidi's government took office in May 2026 after prolonged deadlock, and voting on several sovereign ministries, including defense, was deferred amid political disagreements. Management of the Ministry of Defense passed temporarily to the prime minister, who also serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Official statements regarding the appointments are expected shortly.

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