Sadiqoon urges emergency session on PMF strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Sadiqoon parliamentary bloc, the political wing of US-sanctioned Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, on Thursday called for an emergency parliamentary session within 48 hours to condemn the US-Saudi strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites, review the country’s security agreements, and press the government to present a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign forces.

A document signed by bloc leader Uday Awad Kazem Mahmoud Al-Hussein and obtained by Shafaq News cited the July 29 airstrikes on PMF positions in seven provinces, which killed at least 20 PMF members, wounded 32 others, and caused material damage. The proposed session would hear briefings from Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi, the ministers of defense and foreign affairs, the national security adviser, the PMF chairman, and the head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service.

Lawmakers also sought a parliamentary inquiry into the strikes and Iraq’s air defense capabilities, with findings due within 15 days.

The draft resolution would pursue complaints through the United Nations, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and summon the relevant diplomatic missions to deliver formal protest notes. It also includes compensation for the victims’ families, expedited approval of the PMF service and retirement law, and a 30-day deadline for the government to present a plan to strengthen Iraq’s air defenses.

According to the document, 28 Sadiqoon lawmakers signed the request, with additional signatures from allied blocs expected to meet the constitutional threshold required to convene the session.

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