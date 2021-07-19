Freedom Day: Covid restrictions lifted in England as Boris Johnson urges caution from isolation

Shafaq News/ Boris Johnson has urged to people to exercise their new freedoms with caution as most mandatory coronavirus restrictions in England are finally lifted.

According to The Independent, Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport, limits on gathering have gone and the work from home guidance has ended.

Nightclubs, theatres, and restaurants can fully reopen, while pubs are no longer restricted to table service only.

But with Covid-19 cases continuing to soar and renewed warnings about the pressure on the NHS, the prime minister urged people to “go forward into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people”. The Newspaper reported.

Mr. Johnson is spending so-called “Freedom Day” self-isolating at his official country residence at Chequers after being “pinged” by NHS Test and Trace following contact with health secretary Sajid Javid, who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

The prime minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who also met Mr. Javid on Friday, initially tried to dodge the requirement to quarantine by saying they would join a daily workplace testing program being trialed by the Cabinet Office. The Independent added.

But they were forced into a hasty U-turn amid widespread public anger at their “special treatment”.