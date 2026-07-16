Iraqi PM to visit Ankara in late July

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is scheduled to visit the Turkish capital, Ankara, in late July to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation serving both countries' interests, according to the Foreign Ministry’s media office.

During a meeting at the Foreign Ministry between Laith al-Athari, head of the ministry's neighboring states department, and Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad Anal Bora Inan, both sides reviewed political and logistical preparations for the visit.

Al-Zaidi, currently on an official visit to Washington, has said Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Iran are his priority regional destinations following the US trip. He has also received official invitations to visit several European states, including France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, according to remarks he gave to Asharq Al-Awsat.