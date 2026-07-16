Hezbollah denies operating inside Syrian territory

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah dismissed on Thursday accusations that it maintains any activity inside Syrian territory, calling them fabricated accounts with no basis in fact.

“The accusations are intended to damage Hezbollah and serve the Zionist-American project in the region,” the group's media relations office said, without referring to any specific incident.

Earlier Thursday, Syrian authorities said they had thwarted an attempt to move a shipment of weapons, missiles, and drones across the Syrian-Iraqi border through the al-Tanf crossing, concealed inside an oil tanker and bound for Hezbollah.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) established a high-level committee to investigate the incident.

Read more: Exclusive: How did arms from Iraq reach Syria for Hezbollah?