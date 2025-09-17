Record plunge in UAE oil stocks on Iraqi shortfall

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Abu Dhabi

Oil product inventories at the UAE’s Fujairah port have fallen to their lowest level on record, with industry data citing reduced fuel oil supplies from Iraq.

Figures from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, released on Wednesday, showed that Iraqi fuel oil flows averaged 43,000 barrels per day in August — the weakest since October 2020, according to S&P Global.

Stocks of middle distillates, including jet fuel and diesel, dropped 24% to 1.651 million barrels, their lowest in four weeks and down 16% since the beginning of the year.

Light distillates such as gasoline and naphtha slid 10% to 6.048 million barrels.