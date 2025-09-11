Iraq exports 33,000 bpd of Fuel Oil to UAE in September

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq exported 33,000 barrels per day (bpd) of fuel oil to the United Arab Emirates in September, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The report said imports through the UAE’s Fujairah port rose sharply, with refined product inflows averaging over 1 million bpd in September, up from 669,000 bpd in August.

Kuwait was the largest regional supplier to Fujairah with 53,000 bpd of fuel oil, followed by Russia, Iraq, Georgia, and Saudi Arabia.