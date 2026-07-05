$2M+ discovered in Iraq’s Saladin Dawn Crackdown raid

Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraq’s security forces uncovered around 3 billion dinars ($2.3 million) in cash and seized several luxury vehicles during a raid in Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday, linking the operation to the ongoing nationwide anti-corruption crackdown.

The sweep, still ongoing at the time of reporting, targeted an employee at the Baiji Oil Refinery. It forms part of an expanding investigation tied to the suspended former Oil Ministry Undersecretary Adnan Al-Jumaili.

Alongside the cash found buried inside the raided house, authorities confiscated four vehicles, including a Toyota Hilux, BMW, Chevrolet Tahoe, and Cadillac.

On June 28, Iraqi authorities launched an anti-corruption campaign dubbed “Dawn Crackdown” under the direction of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, targeting current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

The operation followed the arrest of Al-Jumaili, whose case led to the seizure of 31 billion Iraqi dinars (about $23.7 million) and $10 million in assets, according to judicial authorities. An investigative judge informed Shafaq News that the probe uncovered the involvement of several lawmakers in exploiting state resources, while the Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption warned against fraud attempts using the case to extort businesspeople.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far