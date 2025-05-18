Iraq’s Baiji refinery fire contained, operations unaffected

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Oil Ministry confirmed, on Sunday, that a fire that broke out earlier in one of the secondary units at al-Sumood (Baiji) refinery in Saladin province has been fully contained.

In an official statement, the ministry said the incident did not affect production operations at the refinery and no injuries were reported among staff.

Earlier today, a source from the Civil Defense Directorate in Saladin told Shafaq News that the fire occurred at the so-called "Grease Refinery" unit, prompting an immediate response from firefighting teams to prevent further damage.