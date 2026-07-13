Iraq freezes $52M+ in assets in Al-Jumaili corruption case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's judiciary on Monday ordered the seizure of assets worth about 69 billion Iraqi dinars (around $52.4M) in a money laundering and financial corruption case involving detained Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan Al-Jumaili and other suspects.

The Nineveh Integrity Investigation Court said the seizure covers nine commercial properties in Mosul valued at about 45 billion dinars ($34.2M) and three flour mills worth an estimated 24 billion dinars ($18.2M).

The order also includes seven modern transport trucks, each valued at around $200,000.

The court alleged that fugitive suspects registered the assets in the names of their workers to conceal their illicit origin. As the assets remain operational and generate revenue, judicial custodians were appointed to manage them and ensure all proceeds are collected under judicial supervision.

Earlier today, Iraq's judiciary announced the recovery of 375 kilograms of gold linked to the same case following coordination with authorities in the Kurdistan Region. The gold was transferred to the director-general of the Central Bank of Iraq's Issue and Vaults Department and his deputy.

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