Iraq uncovers $10M+ cash hidden inside drain

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities on Thursday recovered 14 billion Iraqi dinars ($10.7 million) in assets linked to the corruption case involving former Oil Ministry Undersecretary Adnan Al-Jumaili, arrested last May in Saladin province shortly after being removed from his position as Director General of the North Refineries Company.

The investigating judge at the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court revealed that the funds were concealed inside a stormwater drainage pit. Investigations are continuing to identify those involved and recover additional assets linked to the case.

On June 28, Iraqi authorities launched a nationwide anti-corruption campaign, dubbed “Dawn Crackdown,” under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s direction, targeting current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

The operation followed Al-Jumaili’s arrest, whose case led to the seizure of 127 billion Iraqi dinars ($97M) and $24 million in assets, along with confiscated real estate, vehicles, and gold jewelry, according to judicial authorities.

An investigating judge previously told Shafaq News that the probe uncovered the involvement of several lawmakers in exploiting state resources, while the Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption warned of attempts to misuse the case to extort businesspeople.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far