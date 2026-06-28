PM Al-Zaidi vows no letup in anti-corruption push

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad has escalated its anti-corruption drive, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi stated on Sunday, framing the ongoing campaign as the initial phase of wider efforts to recover public funds and strengthen oversight across state bodies.

During a cabinet session, al-Zaidi stressed that safeguarding national resources remains a core responsibility, pointing to years of conflict and instability that have weakened the country’s institutions.

“The situation surrounding corruption and financial mismanagement can no longer be tolerated and ignored,” he added, citing the need for stronger monitoring tools and closer scrutiny of performance across ministries and public agencies.

Al-Zaidi further instructed oversight bodies to monitor performance indicators within ministries and government institutions to identify cases of corruption, negligence, or administrative failure. The measure, he indicated, is intended to enable early detection of irregularities and reinforce internal accountability mechanisms.

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces, under al-Zaidi’s directive, carried out a wide-ranging anti-corruption operation, detaining 47 officials, politicians, businessmen, and members of parliament. According to informed sources, the campaign is expected to target more than 200 suspects during its initial phase.

Read more: Iraq detains 47 officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far