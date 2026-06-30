Dual Iraqi monitors defend 'Dawn Crackdown' campaign

Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 10:55)

Two Iraqi watchdogs warned against narratives suggesting that nationwide anti-corruption campaigns may be suspended, selectively applied, or driven by political motives, noting that such disinformation seeks to erode public confidence in state institutions and weaken accountability efforts.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Strategic Center for Human Rights described corruption as Iraq’s “most dangerous enemy,” arguing it has drained hundreds of billions of dollars over the years, weakened state institutions, and deprived citizens of essential services, including healthcare, education, housing, and infrastructure.

“Attempts to cast doubt on the integrity of anti-corruption campaigns serve entrenched networks that benefit from corruption,” it added, stating that spreading false information with the intent to influence investigations carries legal accountability under Iraqi law.

The Center also underlined that public tolerance for corrupt officials is declining, stressing that accountability should apply to all individuals proven guilty in court, regardless of rank or political affiliation.

Meanwhile, Baghdad-based Echo Iraq reported that lawmakers recently accused of corruption continue to receive full salaries and benefits while in detention, unless a final judicial ruling is issued or their parliamentary membership is formally revoked.

Calling for immediate reforms to the financial and administrative rules governing salary payments during periods of detention or indictment, it pointed out that the practice raises legal and ethical concerns over the use of public funds.

On Sunday, under directives from al-Zaidi, Iraq launched a nationwide anti-corruption campaign dubbed the “Dawn Crackdown.” A security source told Shafaq News that arrests surpassed 67 during the first 24 hours, while other informed sources indicated that the initial phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far