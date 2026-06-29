Iraq’s Sunni council backs anti-corruption push

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Sunni National Political Council (NPC)* endorsed on Monday the recent wave of anti-corruption arrests, hailing the coordinated action among Iraq’s executive, legislative, and judicial institutions to recover public funds and strengthen oversight across state bodies.

In a statement, the Council underlined that anti-corruption efforts must remain free from political selection or influence, calling for equal application of the law across all cases without exception.

“Efforts to pursue corruption should lead to firm legal action against anyone found responsible for misusing public money or exploiting public office for personal gain,” it added, describing the ongoing measures as a step toward strengthening accountability and protecting state resources.

On Sunday, under directives from Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, Iraq launched a nationwide anti-corruption campaign dubbed the “Dawn Crackdown.” A security source told Shafaq News that arrests exceeded 67 during the first 24 hours, including the head of the Al-Azm Alliance, Muthanna al-Samarrai, who is also a member of the NPC. Other informed sources indicated that the initial phase of the operation is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

*The National Political Council is a Sunni umbrella bloc formed after the 2025 parliamentary elections to unify positions, coordinate political demands, and represent Sunni forces in negotiations with other major blocs. It holds a total of 77 seats in parliament.

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