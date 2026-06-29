Iraq’s KIU welcomes nationwide corruption blitz

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) on Monday praised Iraq’s anti-corruption drive, describing it as a historic turning point and a key step toward strengthening state institutions.

In a message addressed to Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, KIU Secretary-General Salahaddin Mohammed Bahaa al-Din lauded the “courageous steps” taken by the cabinet, noting that Iraq has repeatedly suffered from the misuse of public funds and the exploitation of government positions for personal and partisan interests.

Urging fairness in handling corruption cases, he called for upholding the rule of law and safeguarding judicial independence.

On Sunday, under directives from al-Zaidi, Iraq launched a nationwide anti-corruption campaign dubbed the “Dawn Crackdown.” A security source told Shafaq News that arrests surpassed 67 in the first 24 hours, while other informed sources indicated that the initial phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far