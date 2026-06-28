65+ detained in Iraq’s corruption crackdown

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s anti-corruption campaign led to 67 arrests within the first 24 hours of a sweeping nationwide drive, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The detainees included members of parliament, political figures, government employees, and business owners accused of financial corruption, mismanagement of public funds, and illicit enrichment.

“Several wanted individuals have either fled or gone into hiding inside Iraq, but tightened border and internal security measures have prevented any confirmed exits from the country,” the source added, noting that the number of arrests will “definitely increase.”

On Sunday, Iraqi security forces, under Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s directive, carried out a nationwide anti-corruption operation. According to informed sources, the campaign is expected to target more than 200 officials, politicians, former and current deputy ministers, business owners, and other suspects during its initial phase.

Read more: Iraq detains 47 officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far