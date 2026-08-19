Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s ruling Shiite Coordination Framework raised the passage of Iraqi oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Region during talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Baghdad on Wednesday, an informed source told Shafaq News.

The meeting, held at the Government Palace, covered Iraqi-Iranian relations and ways to ensure the continued passage of Iraqi oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more: No exit but Hormuz: Iraq's economic vulnerability exposed

The source said the talks also covered “Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Region” and efforts to keep Iraq out of the conflict between Iran and the United States.

Read more: Nearly four weeks of attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Ghalibaf arrived in Baghdad earlier on Wednesday, leading a high-level Iranian delegation for a three-day official visit. He held separate meetings with senior Iraqi leaders before meeting the Coordination Framework.