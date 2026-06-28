Iraq’s Al-Azm calls for fairness amid leader’s corruption charges

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Al-Azm Alliance on Sunday defended its leader, Muthanna Al-Samarrai, and several alliance lawmakers facing corruption-related charges, urging political actors and media outlets not to prejudge the case while expressing confidence in the country's judiciary.

The Alliance called for the proceedings to be handled in accordance with constitutional and legal guarantees, maintaining that due process and fair trial protections should be respected throughout the investigation.

"The judiciary is a cornerstone of our political system," it noted, reaffirming its willingness to cooperate with the relevant authorities through legal channels.

The Alliance also urged political parties, media organizations and the public to avoid turning the case into a subject of political confrontation, arguing that such an approach would preserve confidence in state institutions.

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces carried out a wide-ranging anti-corruption operation, detaining Al-Samarrai alongside 46 other officials, politicians, businessmen and members of parliament. The operation followed the arrest of former Oil Ministry Undersecretary Adnan al-Jumaili, whose case remains under investigation. Authorities also confirmed the seizure of $10 million and 31 billion Iraqi dinars (about $23.5 million) linked to the probe, according to the Federal Commission of Integrity.

Read more: Iraq detains 47 officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far