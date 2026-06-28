Iraq urges diplomacy after US-Iran agreement

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq supports ending wars through dialogue and negotiations after the recent US-Iran agreement, Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi said on Sunday, during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Baghdad.

Al-Zaidi and Araghchi discussed the agreement between Iran and the United States, along with regional and international efforts to promote security, stability, and “respect for state sovereignty.”

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s support for Iraq, continued coordination to strengthen bilateral relations, and commitment to building the strongest possible ties with regional countries and Arab neighbors.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, who is on a wider visit to Baghdad, also held talks with counterpart Fuad Hussein, Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi, and President Nizar Amidi, whose office clarified that discussions focused on regional and international developments and efforts to spare the region further tension.