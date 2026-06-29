Hezbollah accuses Israel of ceasefire violations in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 9:24)

Hezbollah accused Israel of carrying out a series of ceasefire violations across southern Lebanon, warning that it reserves the right to defend the country and its people.

The group, in a statement, detailed multiple Israeli operations in a single day, citing airstrikes on residential buildings in Nabatieh and Mayfadoun, a drone strike on open ground in Froun, detonation of buildings in al-Taybeh and Hadatha, and “stun grenades” used near civilians in Burj Qalawiyah and Braasheet.

Local media corroborated the reported Israeli actions. Hezbollah said it is tracking and documenting the violations, calling them "a flagrant breach of the ceasefire Israel had committed to."

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 4,247 people and wounded 12,195 since March 2, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

On Friday, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a framework agreement in Washington following a fifth round of negotiations. The deal sets out a phased Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, beginning with two pilot zones —areas designated for initial deployment by the Lebanese army once armed groups disarm. Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and other parliamentary blocs rejected the agreement as unbalanced and a threat to Lebanese sovereignty.

Israel raised its security alert level following the signing, bracing for a possible attack by Iran. The Israeli news site Walla, citing Israeli military sources, reported that the agreement had alarmed both Hezbollah and Tehran, in part because it provides for the group's disarmament, its removal from southern Lebanon, and the normalization of Lebanese-Israeli relations. According to those sources, Iran has signaled its displeasure by escalating tensions with the United States and raising the prospect of disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, while Israel says it is preparing for all scenarios, including a direct strike.

Israeli media published leaked portions of “a secret security annex” to the agreement, kept confidential at Lebanon's request. The Times of Israel, citing an informed official, reported the annex grants the Israeli military full freedom of movement within the security zone and confirms there will be no automatic withdrawal. Channel 12 reported that Israeli withdrawal is tied to field assessment rather than a fixed timetable, a condition it said the Lebanese government accepted. It also reported that expanding the pilot zones would require Israeli approval, with full deployment expected to take several weeks, and that the annex grants the Israeli military freedom of action within the security perimeter to act against what Israel considers emerging and direct threats.

An Israeli military source told Haaretz the Israeli army has not yet received orders to withdraw from any area in Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have stated that no Israeli withdrawal will occur unless Hezbollah disarms.

The Lebanese army, according to Channel 12, is expected to deploy in the coming hours to the first two pilot zones assigned by Israel in the towns of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah and Froun, under the direct supervision of the US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper, who is expected to arrive in Lebanon from Israel within hours. Froun is not currently occupied by Israel.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far