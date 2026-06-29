Iraq seizes about 30 kg of hashish

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Interior Ministry said on Monday that anti-narcotics forces arrested a suspected drug dealer and seized 29 kilograms of hashish, a concentrated cannabis resin, in an intelligence-led operation.

Investigators tracked the suspect through intelligence work and GPS technology before arresting him while he was allegedly preparing to receive the drug shipment. The ministry described the suspect as a "dangerous dealer" who had experience evading surveillance and changing smuggling and distribution methods.

The statement did not disclose where the operation took place or provide further details about the suspect.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry dismantled 230 drug trafficking networks, including 27 international rings, over the past three years. Crystal meth accounted for the largest share of consumption nationwide at 37.3%, followed by Captagon at 34.3%. Most users were between the ages of 15 and 30, with higher prevalence recorded in impoverished communities.