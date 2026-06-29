USD/IQD exchange rates climbs in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose in Baghdad and Erbil on Monday, trading around 156,700 Iraqi dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 156,750 dinars per $100 at Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, up from 156,600 dinars on Sunday's trading.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,250 dinars and bought it at 156,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar traded higher, with selling prices reaching 156,600 dinars per $100 and buying prices at 156,500 dinars.