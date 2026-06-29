Iraq, Kurdistan agree to close informal border crossings

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Ministerial Council for Economy on Monday decided to close informal crossings and unify customs procedures across Iraq to formalize the implementation of the ASYCUDA system.

In a statement, the council, chaired by Finance Minister Falah al-Saari, authorized the formation of a joint committee led by the Federal Border Authority, with representatives from relevant federal and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) agencies, to conduct a comprehensive survey of the border region and all crossing points. The committee is tasked with preparing a detailed report identifying which crossings meet operational standards for formalization and which informal crossing points should be closed. Once completed, the Federal Border Forces Command is to enforce the closure of non-compliant crossings.

The council also directed the federal Finance Ministry, in coordination with the KRG Finance Ministry, to draft a unified schedule of customs exemptions and allowances applicable across all border crossings. This schedule is to be submitted to the full Council of Ministers for approval and distribution to all crossing points, the statement said.

A third decision tasked both finance ministries with submitting proposals to the Council of Ministers regarding revenue collection procedures at border crossings under KRG administration.

Read more: Baghdad and Erbil standardize border procedures under ASYCUDA initiative