Explosive device wounds three in Monaco

Shafaq News- Monaco

An explosion on Monday wounded three people, including a child, in Monaco’s Rue Reverend Pere Louis Frolla, near the border with France, according to local media.

Prosecutor General Stephane Thibault clarified that a person had left a bag or package in the entrance hall of a residential building before leaving.

The victims are believed to be members of the same Ukrainian family: a couple in their 50s or 60s, both in critical condition, and a 13-year-old boy who was less seriously wounded, Monaco’s Minister of State Christophe Mirmand said, adding that the device “apparently contained bolts and shot or pellets.”

There was no immediate indication why the building had been targeted.

Monaco is a two-square-kilometer principality on the Mediterranean coast surrounded by France and known for tight security, wealth, luxury tourism, and a low violent-crime profile. Mirmand said that, to his knowledge, it was the first incident of its kind in Monaco’s history.

In 2024, Police Commissioner Eric Arella declared in a crime review that crime levels remained “moderate and mostly well under control,” with the principality recording 888 offences, up 4.1% from 853 in 2023. The same police figures listed two attempted homicides and two armed robberies, while burglaries rose from 11 to 17 and simple thefts from 78 to 125.