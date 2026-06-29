Sudanese RSF-aligned government backs humanitarian corridors

Shafaq News- Khartoum

The Sudanese parallel administration “Tasis”, aligned with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary force fighting Sudan’s army since April 2023, claimed on Monday that it was ready to coordinate safe corridors for civilians in El-Obeid.

Reuters earlier reported that the RSF set up the Tasis parallel cabinet in areas under its control in 2025, seeking to “assume administrative functions and deepen Sudan’s de facto division.”

Khaled Danaa, information minister and spokesperson for Tasis “Government of Peace,” said the administration was following international talks on protecting civilians, delivering aid, and opening safe routes out of El-Obeid. Tasis is also ready to “coordinate with international and regional partners, especially the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.”

Any measures should protect civilians and ease their suffering under the supervision of the international community and the African Union, he added, calling for safe corridors that would allow civilians who want to leave El-Obeid to reach areas with protection, security, and legal guarantees.

Danaa also called for an immediate, unconditional humanitarian truce to protect civilians, deliver aid, and evacuate the wounded and sick, accusing the Sudanese army and “allied Islamist factions” of blocking civilians from leaving El-Obeid, forcibly recruiting residents, using civilians as human shields, and striking civilian neighborhoods with bombs and drones.

The Sudanese army has previously denied targeting civilians.

A UK-led statement at the UN Human Rights Council estimated earlier this month that ten consecutive days of drone strikes had killed at least 50 civilians across El-Obeid and North Kordofan, while about 500,000 civilians were at risk of large-scale atrocities in El-Obeid, including more than 100,000 internally displaced people.

El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, sits on Sudan’s main east-west road toward the Nile Valley and Khartoum. The city is home to about half a million people and includes a major air base and an infantry division.