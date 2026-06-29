Paraguay stun Germany in historic World Cup penalty shootout

Shafaq News- Foxborough

Paraguay knocked Germany out of the World Cup on Monday, beating the four-time champions on penalties after a 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 match in Foxborough.

La Albirroja led through Julio Enciso before Kai Havertz equalized for Germany after the break, but neither side found a winner through extra time before Paraguay held their nerve in the shootout.

Paraguay will face the winner of France vs Sweden in the Round of 16.

Germany entered the match as Group E winners, while Paraguay reached the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams –but the gap on paper disappeared quickly as Gustavo Alfaro’s side defended compactly, challenged Germany physically, and looked dangerous whenever they broke forward.

Die Mannschaft controlled possession for long spells in the first half but struggled to create clean chances against Paraguay’s deep defensive block. Paraguay punished that lack of edge before halftime, when Enciso headed in to put Germany under immediate knockout pressure.

The goal forced Julian Nagelsmann’s side to chase the match after the break. Germany increased the tempo, pushed higher, and found the equalizer in the 54th minute when Havertz finished from a Florian Wirtz delivery.

Germany pressed for a second goal after drawing level, but Paraguay stayed disciplined and carried enough counterattacking threat to keep the match open.

The tie moved into extra time with Germany applying more pressure and Paraguay defending deeper, but the South Americans refused to collapse. Germany thought they had found a late breakthrough, only for the goal to be ruled out after a foul on the goalkeeper in the build-up.

The match then went to penalties, where Wirtz missed Germany’s first attempt and Paraguay seized control of the shootout.

The defeat ended Germany’s campaign in another painful knockout exit. For Paraguay, the result marked one of the biggest shocks of the tournament and extended a campaign built on defensive discipline, resilience, and belief under pressure.