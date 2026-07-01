Iran bars IAEA from bombed nuclear sites

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would not be granted access to Iranian nuclear sites damaged in recent airstrikes, citing legislation and national security decisions prohibiting such inspections.

In a statement, Ghalibaf noted that “parliament had passed a law banning access to bombed nuclear facilities,” adding that the Supreme National Security Council had adopted a similar binding decision. He stressed that only the council has the authority to determine the scope of access granted to international inspectors.

He added that Iran remains committed to allowing IAEA inspections at the Bushehr nuclear power plant and the Tehran Research Reactor but ruled out any access beyond the limits set by the Council.

Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the agency's future work in Iran would depend on the outcome of ongoing US-Iran negotiations, stressing that resuming inspections is essential to verifying compliance with the recently signed memorandum of understanding.